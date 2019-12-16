The Debate
'World Famous Lover' New Poster Out, Vijay Devarakonda Romances With 4 Ladies

Bollywood News

'World Famous Lover' will star Vijay Devarakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite. Here are the posters of the movie.

World Famous Lover

South Indian actor Vijay Devarakonda took to his social media to share the poster of his new movie World Famous Lover on Sunday. The movie will star Vijay alongside Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite. The actor shared the posters of the film showing his role with all the four leading ladies.

'World Famous Lover' poster is out:

In this poster, the fans get a glimpse of Vijay's character with actor Raashi Khanna. Vijay, in the caption, revealed that Raashi's character name is Yamini. The two can be seen looking at each other lovingly in the poster.

World Famous Lover poster

The poster shows Vijay as Union Leader Srinu. He can be seen alongside actor Catherine Tresa. The caption of the poster revealed that Catherine's character name is Smita Madam and the film will have the two characters romancing in Yellandu, Telangana.

Actors Vijay and Izabelle Leite can be seen in this poster shared by the Arjun Reddy actor. The two can be seen in the city of Paris, France. In the caption, Vijay shared his character name as Gautham and Izabelle's name as Iza.

The World Famous Lover movie will showcase Vijay Deverakonda with another leading lady Aishwarya Rajesh. Their character names are Seenayya and Suvarna. The two seem to have a traditional look in the film.

The theme of the movie is still a mystery as the team of World Famous Lover is yet to reveal the same. Fans assume that the movie will have four different periods by looking at the posters, as claimed by a leading news portal. The movie will be releasing worldwide on February 14, 2020 i.e. Valentine's Day. It is directed by Kranthi Madhav, who last directed the film Ungarala Rambabu in 2017.

