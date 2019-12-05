Will 'Fighter' Starring Vijay Deverakonda As Lead Be A Pan-India Film?

Vijay Deverakonda has created a strong fan base after giving a critically acclaimed performance in Arjun Reddy. The actor has been busy completing schedules for his upcoming films and after giving a blockbuster like Arjun Reddy, the audience is expecting to see films from the actor more frequently. Because of his popularity across the nation through this commercial hit, the makers of his new film Fighter have decided to release the film in multiple languages throughout India. No official statement has been released and there’s still some time left for the film to go on floors. Read ahead to know about Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film, Fighter.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film, Fighter

In Fighter, Vijay will be in an altogether new avatar for which the Telugu star will have to undergo intense workout routines and strict diet plans. Fighter is going to be directed by filmmaker, Puri Jagannadh and produced by actor-producer Charmee Kaur. The Telugu film actor, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy completing the final portions of his upcoming romantic drama, World Famous Lover thus he will get back to the Fighter project after wrapping up the shoot from his romantic drama. Read more about his next upcoming film, World Famous Lover.

Vijay Deverakonda's romantic drama, World Famous Lover.

In the romantic drama, Vijay will be seen romancing not with one but four renowned actors including Rashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Catherine Teresa. Kranthi Madhav will be taking up the role of the director for this particular project which is going to be produced by KS Rama Rao of Inventive Commercial Productions. Playing two very different characters in these two films will be a real challenge for the Arjun Reddy star.

