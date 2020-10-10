World Mental Health Day: Anushka, Hrithik & others who spoke about mental health struggles

Every year World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 to overcome the stigma in society and individuals revolving around mental health issues. To mark the special day, several prominent personalities are helping to raise awareness of the various mental health issues prevalent in society. Several high-profile celebrities have recently stepped out of their comfort zone to speak about their battles and surviving stories of mental health issues. Prominent stars like Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Ileana D’Cruz, Deepika Padukone, and Yo Yo Honey Singh are a few Bollywood celebs who have been vocal about their anxiety and depression issues.

Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana D’Cruz who mesmerized her fans with her stellar acting skills and perfect hourglass figure, recently confessed that she has struggled with Body Dysmorphic Disorder. It is a type of mental problem that involves obsessive attention on perceived deficiencies in appearance. She also mentioned how support from family and friends helped her to overcome the issues. The Barfi actress sought professional therapy for the disorder and is now spreading awareness about the same.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor might be riding on a successful spree with his choice of films but, has gone through several ups and downs in his entire career that led to considerable weight gain. The Krrish actor sought therapy for the same and is reportedly much more content and happy person today. In order to spread awareness, the actor makes it a point to make his learnings public so that he is able to remove the stigma associated with mental illness in society. Apart from making the teachings public, the actor is also a part of the #EverydayHeroes campaign for mental health awareness that educates people about psychological sickness matters.

Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma who has always been vocal about her mental health issues on social media is currently on medication for anxiety. She makes it a point to educate more people about mental illness and take the shame out of them to openly express themselves in the public. Her main aim is to normalize mental health issues and let people talking freely about it in the public. She considers the issue to be addressed urgently so that the people understand the seriousness of mental illnesses and get away with their hesitation.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood’s leading lady, Deepika Padukone has been significantly vocal in discussing mental health-related issues. She additionally started a foundation by the name 'Live Love Laugh', which is aimed at helping people suffering from mental health disorders without dwelling on the stigma that comes with the name. Apart from sharing her own experience of battling depression and anxiety in the past because of her several ups and downs in her career, she has also spoken about things that worked for her. Deepika also recommends people to seek out for help and assistance if they are suffering from a similar problem.

Honey Singh

Hugely successful rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh who left no stone unturned to impress people with his peppy tracks had been struggling with mental health issues in the past. The singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which was getting worse because of his lifestyle. The Angrezi Beat singer also had massive weight gain because of his condition which just made his disorder worse. Finally, after struggling for a long time, the singer finally found a supportive therapist and got himself treated at home under the guidance and love of his family members. After working hard on himself for months, the singer made a big comeback in the music industry and became an inspiration for many.

