Deepika Padukone Talks On Depression In 'Mega Icons' Teaser, Ranveer Reveals An Incident

Deepika Padukone has been vocal about her battle with depression and has also opened a foundation called Live Love Laugh to help those who suffer from it. However, for the first time, she will open up on a show called Mega Icons by National Geographic Channel to talk about her journey as an actor and her depression. The episode will also have Ranveer Singh throwing light upon Deepika's struggles from a third-person point of view. Here's what this is about.

Deepika Padukone talks about her battle with depression on a show

The teaser for Deepika Padukone's episode of Mega Icons was dropped on Wednesday, September 16. The official Instagram page of Nat Geo added the caption, "The difference between a good actor and a great one is simple: It’s just in the perspective. This is @deepikapadukone's story like it’s never been told before". The show will air on September 20, that is Sunday at 7 pm. Take a look here:

Ranveer Singh, Deepika's husband, talked about her period of depression in the teaser. He said, "She was going through some kind of an emotional turmoil that perhaps even she was not aware of". He also added that this somehow helped to bring out and also evolve Deepika as an actor. This was also reflected in her performances as well.

In the episode itself, Ranveer Singh also revealed a very scary incident that happened during Deepika Padukone's depression period. He revealed that Deepika had a blackout and fell down very suddenly. However, when she regained consciousness she was only bawling. He added how it was very scary for him.

The teaser, however, begins with director Imtiaz Ali saying, "An actor's life is not a linear journey I feel. As she is getting more confident what is inside her is coming up". This he said in reference to Deepika Padukone and added that no other actor seems to have gone through such a huge improvement.

Finally Deepika Padukone came on the screen to say that her shy personality seemed to be getting in the way of her performances in front of the camera. However, according to her, Cocktail gave her that chance of "truly being vulnerable" for the first time on camera. Once she felt "that joy and that high", there was no stopping her after it.

Mega Icons is a Nat Geo India show which focuses on Indian icons and their journey to success. This season features the late Kalpana Chawla, AR Rahman, Deepika Padukone and Ratan Tata. It will begin with Deepika's episode on September 20. Here's a look at Mega Icons trailer:

