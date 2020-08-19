Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Depression, Says She Felt Like 'dying'

The Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart has recently opened up about her depression. In a recent interview with Refinery29, the Riverdale cast member said that she faced ups and downs in her career as well as mental health. She also felt like the “black tunnel was never going to end”.

Lili Reinhart on depression:

Talking about her feelings, the Riverdale star, Lili Reinhart said that she felt as if she was dying. She also termed her experience as "rough" and felt that there was no way to get through the rough patch at that point in time. She also said that she didn’t want to react like several other people. Lili said that several people who underwent heartache, break-ups and grief tried to fill the void in their life with drinking or food.

Talking about the rough patches in her life, the actor said that there was a phase when she just wanted to be loved. She also wanted someone to take the pain away from her even if it was for a day, hour or second. Lili wanted to feel the "fix again".

Recently, the Riverdale star, Lili Reinhart took to Twitter to clear a misunderstanding from an interview. In the Tweets, Reinhart said that the quotes that had been taken from her recent interview were about her depression and not about her break-up. She also expressed discontent towards those who misinterpreted the context of the situation. Reinhart said that people had done so to generate more clickbait. She also said that she wouldn’t publically address her break-up as it was a private matter. Lili Reinhart's first tweet received about 58.8k likes, 3.2k Retweets and counting. You can check out her Tweets here:

Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a “breakup.” They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 18, 2020

I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 18, 2020

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse:

During the interview, the actor also spoke about her recent Tweets. She said that her quotes were taken out of context. She then gave the same clarification that was shared in her tweets.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have never publically opened up about their relationship. However, according to speculations, the two have been dating since 2016. Further, Reinhart’s recent Tweets also hint to her relationship with the Riverdale cast member, Cole Sprouse. The tweets also point to her recent break-up with Sprouse. The two had often featured on each other’s Instagram as well. You can check out the Instagram posts here:

