When Is World Theatre Day? Know The History Behind It & Other Details

World Theatre Day is celebrated on March 27 of every year. The day is celebrated to spread awareness about the importance of theatre in one’s life. A theatre is not something that one watched on the screen or something that is done on a big budget. Theatre is something that you watch live. It's all real with live theatre artists, performers, props and more.

However, with the rise in technology and OTT apps, many youngsters might not know how it feels to watch a drama live. But nowadays many theatre artists are trying to weave magic by going to various schools and colleges to perform in front of hundreds of children telling them the importance of theatre.

In recent times, Bollywood or Hollywood is seen as a benchmark for acting skills and talent, but there is something special about acting live on a stage and having no re-takes. In a theatre performance, one cannot have a re-take as they are performing live in front of several people and they need to give all it takes in one shot.

Celebrities such as Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahesh Dattani, Pankaj Kapur and many more were first a theatre artist and then went on to make their career in Bollywood.

How did it begin?

World Theatre Day first began in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI). This day is celebrated every year on March 27 by ITI Centres and several theatre communities. Several theatre groups organise events and many other things to celebrate this day. The World Theatre Day’s first International Message was written by Jean Cocteau in 1962.

Image courtesy: Unsplash.com

