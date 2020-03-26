'Wonder Woman 1984's New Release Date Leave Fans Ecstatic About The Theatre Experience

The movie business evidently took a big hit due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Various theatres across the globe have been shut down since as early as January 2020 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Various films like No Time To Die, Mulan and A Quiet Place: Part II were previously put off their release schedules for new release dates. Now, it is revealed that Wonder Woman 1984 has also been pushed to August 14, 2020, from its original June 5, 2020 release date.

Wonder Woman 1984 delayed due to Coronavirus outbreak

Both Gal Gadot, the star of Wonder Woman 1984 and Patty Jenkins, the director, took to their respective Twitter handles and announced that their film has been pushed to August 14, 2020, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Patty Jenkins expressed that her film Wonder Woman 1984 was made to be experienced on the big screen and thus she is excited to bring the film on the silver screen instead of the streaming service it was earlier rumoured to release on. Check out Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins' tweet below -

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzPUM7uQ1n — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 24, 2020

Fans were quick to respond to Patty Jenkins' tweet, expressing how they cannot wait to watch the film on the bigger screen. Some fans were also quick to state that they will watch the film on its opening day. Check out fan reactions below -

#WonderWoman1984 hits august 14 instead of june 5 🔥🔥 good things comes to those who waith pic.twitter.com/ucNIvODTG9 — Serje Allen (@serje_allen) March 25, 2020

Can’t wait to see the 70mm IMAX scenes on the big screen in 1.43 : 1! I’ll be there opening day! ❤️🎥🎞 — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) March 24, 2020

This movie deserves to be seen only in theatres. Can't wait 😍 pic.twitter.com/yIdjzVhx7t — Mukul ʬ⁸⁴ (@Niceguy9490) March 24, 2020

