The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Wonder Woman 1984's New Release Date Leave Fans Ecstatic About The Theatre Experience

Hollywood News

'Wonder Woman 1984' has been confirmed to get an August 14, 2020 release date which has been appreciated by fans who wished to watch it on the silver screen

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
wonder woman 1984

The movie business evidently took a big hit due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Various theatres across the globe have been shut down since as early as January 2020 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Various films like No Time To Die, Mulan and A Quiet Place: Part II were previously put off their release schedules for new release dates. Now, it is revealed that Wonder Woman 1984 has also been pushed to August 14, 2020, from its original June 5, 2020 release date. 

Also read: Jennifer Aniston has always dreamt of suiting up as 'Wonder Woman'

Wonder Woman 1984 delayed due to Coronavirus outbreak

Both Gal Gadot, the star of Wonder Woman 1984 and Patty Jenkins, the director, took to their respective Twitter handles and announced that their film has been pushed to August 14, 2020, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Patty Jenkins expressed that her film Wonder Woman 1984 was made to be experienced on the big screen and thus she is excited to bring the film on the silver screen instead of the streaming service it was earlier rumoured to release on. Check out Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins' tweet below -

Also read: Gal Gadot glitters in brilliant gold armour in 'Wonder Woman 1984' psychedelic poster

Also read: 'Wonder Woman' to 'Hanna: Top Hollywood female action movies you must watch

Fans were quick to respond to Patty Jenkins' tweet, expressing how they cannot wait to watch the film on the bigger screen. Some fans were also quick to state that they will watch the film on its opening day. Check out fan reactions below - 

Also read: 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot & other Hollywood stars sing 'Imagine' amid self quarantine

Also read: ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ ‘In The Heights’ postponed due to virus

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO