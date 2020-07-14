Yaara’s First Song 'Khudkhushi' Out Now; Fans Call It ‘the Perfect Pump-up Song’

The makers of Yaara released the trailer of the film a few days ago. In just a few days, they have now come out with the first song from Yaara titled Khudkhushi. The peppy number hit the internet earlier today and has already been gaining love from fans.

Yaara’s first song Khudkhushi out now

The makers of Yaara have released the first song from the film, Khudkhushi which is a peppy number from the soundtrack. Rev Shergill has penned the lyrics and also sung the number. The song features various snippets of the lead cast Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Bansumatary from childhood to adulthood.

The song traces how the four young boys grow up to become some of the most notorious criminals. Khudkhushi also showcases how the young boys tap into a dark world of robbery and crime even while being in school. In one scene, we can also see the boys robbing a dead man and picking up a gun from a bag left in the midst of nowhere. The scene then swiftly shifts to an older version where they are seen robbing people at gunpoint.

The pumped-up number shows fans of Yaara what is in store for them. Khudkhushi is also a testament of the strong bond that is shared between Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Bansumatary in Yaara. Even veteran actor Sanjay Mishra is seen in one of the scenes along with the boys.

As soon as the song was released, it struck a chord with the fans. Several fans spoke about how it highlighted various aspects of friendship and brotherhood. Fans even called Khudkhushi from Yaara as a soulful number.

Double dhamaka indeed... a soulful song released from #yaarahttps://t.co/rV3FRAughR — Jammwalions Kolkata(Vidyut Jammwal FC) (@ankurd1946) July 14, 2020

Yaara will star Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Bansumatary in lead roles. The film will also have Shruti Hassan in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia of Paan Singh Tomar fame.

Yaara is a remake of the 2011 Olivier Marchal directorial A Gang Story. The film will trace the story of four friends who carry out illegal activities across the Nepal-India border. The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release. However, amid the current situation, Yaara will now release on the digital platform, Zee5 on July 30, 2020.

