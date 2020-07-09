'Yaara' Teaser Out: Excited Netizens Pour Love While 'waiting For The Action'

The makers of crime-drama Yaara, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh, recently treated fans with the teaser of the film. The teaser has created a sense of eagerness and excitement among the fans to watch the film. From the teaser, it looks like that the film is the story of four friends who grow up together and have always managed to earn money through some illegal odd jobs. As they grow older, the jobs get bigger, but their friendship sustains. The gripping short clip has been receiving rave reviews from the netizens on social media who praised the teaser and have started the countdown.

Netizens shower love on YAARA' teaser

Vidyut Jammwal shared the teaser on his Instagram page and as soon as he shared the post, scores of fans stormed the comment section with their hot takes on the teaser. One of the users wrote that he has watched the teaser 20 times and now he just cannot wait for the film to release soon on the OTT platform. Another user wrote that he just cannot wait for more to watch an interesting film. A third user wrote that he is eagerly waiting to watch the amazing action sequences in the film. Another user wrote that going by the teaser, it shows that this film is going to be the best one in Bollywood.

The impressive teaser also shows a glimpse of other stars including Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan, Sanjay Mishra. The film directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Sunir Kheterpal will premiere on July 30 on Zee5.

In a conversation with a leading news portal, director Tigmanshu Dhulia had earlier spoken about Yaara and said that it will be a homage to honour the friendship between four friends. He further added that it will be a riveting take on any crime narrative that the audience has seen so far. Elaborating more about the casting for the upcoming film, Dhulia said that it is another 'highlight of the film'. Praising the work of the lead cast, Dhulia said that it is a unique, talented mix of actors who have done a phenomenal job on each of their characters. All the characters will have their own indigenous style to express their lines and emotions.

Sometime back, while speaking about the film Yaara, Amid Sadh told PTI, 'Yaara' is extremely close to my heart, it gives a new meaning and outlook to what describes a bond between a group of friends. The characters are really living their true self in the movie and everyone is free-spirited. All of us shared a great bond on the set which translates naturally on screen.”

(With inputs from PTI)

