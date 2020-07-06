Tigmanshu Dhulia 'feels Bad' For Digital Premiere Of 'Yaara'; Expected Big-screen Release

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia is all set to release multi-starrer project Yaara on the OTT platform amid the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the director, in an interview with a news daily, said that he has mixed feelings about the digital premiere of his movie. Read on to know more about what he has to say about the film:

Tigmanshu Dhulia on OTT release of Yaara

In the interview, Tigmanshu Dhulia said he is taking a sigh of relief after his movie is set to release after getting stuck for over three years. However, the filmmaker admitted that he hoped for a big-screen release. He said that only the producer could answer why was the movie stuck all that while. He believed that they did not have any option besides releasing their films on OTT platforms amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The filmmaker was reportedly thrilled that the audience would be able to watch Yaara. Despite the delay, Dhulia believed that the film would not look dated as the story is in a different period. So, even when various big-ticket movies are seeking a digital release, the director acknowledged that he had envisioned his story hitting the theatres. In the interview, Tigmanshu Dhulia expressed how bad he felt about the OTT release of Yaara as they created it to appear on a 70mm screen.

The director described that Yaara was not a ''concept-driven movie''. Moreover, it was mounted on a big scale and filmed across nine different locations such as Bhopal, Delhi, Mumbai, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Kathmandu, and Romania. Tigmanshu Dhulia said that the medium played an important role in determining the narrative style. The filmmaker added that he would have made Yaara differently for OTT platforms, which is a mix of flicks and television. So, Dhulia revealed that the writing, blocking of scenes, and the treatment of the script would have changed drastically while creating content for a digital platform.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vs Anushka Sharma: Who Rocked The Classic Red Saree Better?

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

About the movie

Yaara is an official adaptation of the 2011 French flick, Les Lyonnais. It revolves around the lives of four friends as they enter the world of organised crime. The movie features Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. Recently, the makers took to social media and announced that Yaara would soon release on Zee5.

Also read: Making Of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Multi-starrer Hit Film 'Ajnabee': WATCH

Also read: Kajol And Ajay Devgn's 'Jee Le' From 'U Me Aur Hum': Making Of The Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.