'Yaara' trailer: Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh film traces strong bond of quartet amid twist

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many producers directly taking the Over-The-Top route, instead of waiting for the theatres to reopen. Apart from films involving the biggest stars that were gearing up for a grand release, the pandemic has also given some of the films which have been in the making for quite some time, a platform for release. One of them has been Yaara, which had been announced and went on floors way back in 2015.

READ: 'Yaara' Teaser Out: Excited Netizens Pour Love While 'waiting For The Action'

READ: Yaara Teaser: The 'ultimate' Test Will Decide How Far One Can Go For Friendship; Watch

The makers have been building up buzz for the action-drama after announcing that the film will hit a streaming platform. After the release of posters and teasers, the trailer was finally unveiled on Monday.

Yaara traces the story of four friends,Vidyut Jammwal (Phagun), Amit Sadh (Mitwa), Vijay Varma (Rizwan), Kenny Basumatary (Bahadur), set in 1975, the same year as Sholay’s Jai and Veeru. The group grows a passion for crime since childhood and as they spell trouble around, their bond also keeps growing stronger. The criminal activities are followed by luxurious and lavish activities

However, there comes a twist in the tale as Vidyut and Amit’s character parts ways after the latter gets arrested. The latter half of the story traces the reunion of the gang after 20 years.

Shuti Haasan is seen playing the love of Vidyut’s love interest. Be it the action sequence, visuals of the group bonding or intensity of Vidyut and Amit as they mature, the movie promises to offer an intriguing story revolving around friendship and crime.

The cast introduced the story as a 'tale of friendship, love and the quest to outrun the past’ as the four best friends attempt to 'overcome the ultimate test.'

Watch the trailer here

A tale of friendship, love and the quest to outrun the past.

Watch the trailer of #Yaara to get a glimpse of how these 4 best friends attempt to overcome the ultimate test. Releasing this #FriendshipDay 30th July.@ZEE5Premium @dirtigmanshu @SunirKheterpal pic.twitter.com/XufLEB1bCm — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) July 13, 2020

Yaara is directed by National Award-winning director Tigmanshu Dhulia. The film hits Zee5 on July 30, two days before Friendship Day, to celebrate the bond between friends.

READ: Tigmanshu Dhulia's ‘Yaara’ To Premiere On ZEE 5 On July 30

READ: Tigmanshu Dhulia 'feels Bad' For Digital Premiere Of 'Yaara'; Expected Big-screen Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.