Yaara Teaser: The 'ultimate' Test Will Decide How Far One Can Go For Friendship; Watch

Recently, the makers of the Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Hassan starrer-Yaara dropped its teaser. Apart from Vidyut and Shruti, the teaser also featured Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra. The teaser started with a quote on friendship, written by a Pakistani poet Qateel Shifai. The one-minute-forty-two-seconds long teaser showed the journey of four friends.

Interestingly, from the teaser, it looked like the story of Yaara will revolve around the lives of four friends, who grew up together but have always earned their money through some illegal jobs. The viewers can witness that as the lead characters grew older, the jobs got bigger, but their friendship sustained. In the end, The teaser also showed a few glimpses of their old age. It seems like the makers wanted to make it more intriguing for the audience as in the entire teaser, the background music has been played. Scroll down to watch the Yaara teaser.

Yaara teaser:

In a conversation with a leading news portal, director Tigmanshu Dhulia had earlier spoken about Yaara and said that it will be a homage to honour the friendship between four friends. He further added that it will be a riveting take on any crime narrative that the audience has seen so far. Elaborating more about the casting for the upcoming film, Dhulia said that it is another 'highlight of the film'. Praising the work of the lead cast, Dhulia said that it is a unique, talented mix of actors who have done a phenomenal job on each of their characters. All the characters will have their own indigenous style to express their lines and emotions.

Details of Yaara

The film, written and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, will start streaming on ZEE5 from July 30. Giving a sneak peek into the story of the crime-drama, the caption of ZEE5 Premium's Twitter post read, "Four friends. One ultimate test. Can they outrun their past?" Set in the backdrop of North India, the film will highlight an enduring friendship between four notorious criminals and trace their rise and fall.

