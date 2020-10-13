Yami Gautam And Vikrant Massey Recreate Karisma Kapoor's 'Le Gayi' From 'Dil To Pagal Hai'

Recently, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle to share a priceless video with her Ginny Weds Sunny co-star Vikrant Massey. The video features Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey grooving to Karisma Kapoor’s much-loved song, Le Gayi from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. While Yami can be seen attempting to perform Karisma Kapoor’s original hook steps from the film, actor Vikrant Massey can be seen doing his own choreography. Take a look at the video here.

Yami Gautam's post:

In her caption, Yami Gautam called Vikrant Massey ‘90s Ka raja’ (the king of the 90s). Soon after Yami posted the picture on Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered praises on the duo for exhibiting their ‘crazy’ dance moves. Some fans also lauded Vikrant’s performance in the video. Take a look at how fans reacted to the video shared.

Fans react:

Yami recently took to her Instagram to express her heartfelt gratitude towards her Ginny Weds Sunny team. The actor shared a BTS video from the sets of Lol song, which features Yami Gautam readying up, while her team can be seen helping her by holding a compact mirror and an umbrella. Watch the video here:

Yami- on the work front:

The actor was much appreciated for her performance in the film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Starring Yami and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, the movie also stars actors like Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari in prominent roles.

She was also seen in Bala with Ayushmann Khurrana. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bala chronicles the story of a professor and his struggles with premature baldness. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, Bala released on November 7, 2019. Reportedly, Gautam has been roped in for Agra Ka Dabra. The movie also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

(Image credits: Yami Gautam Instagram)

