Twinkle Khanna's Tweak India Shares A List Of 15 Books About Strong Women

Twinkle Khanna, the 45-year old entrepreneur, and film producer has authored popular books like the The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. The author also launched her own website Tweak in 2019, which provides a platform for women to share their opinions. The websit, recently shared a list of 15 books about strong women.

Twinkle Khanna's Tweak India initiative lists 15 books about strong women

Twinkle Khanna's Tweak India recently celebrated one year in the business on October 3, 2020. Tweak India has quickly become the go-to portal for all things which includes life, love, and lessons for women. The portal recently shared the list of 15 books about strong women. Sharing the post, the portal posted, "15 books about strong women you can't help but fall in love with — to learn from, to laugh at, and to live up to. Dip into this oestrogen-filled pool of memoirs and novels we love, to remind you that you are the Queenie of your own story. Find our recommendations by clicking on linkin.bio/tweakindia in our page description and then tapping on the corresponding image" (sic).

Sharing the post, it also asked fans to recommend their favourite books which in some way have inspired them. The caption of the post further reads as, "What do you admire about your favourite literary heroines? Share via comments below.

We'll start... Harry Potter may have been about well, Harry, but it was Hermione's resilience, raw power and ultimate recalcitrance that taught us all about #girlpower . Your turn... #readinglist #readersofinstagram" (sic). Take a look at the post below:

The 15 books listed by Tweak India are, Queenie by Candace Carty Williams, My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante, The Palace of Illusions by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Oranges are Not the Only Fruit by Jeanette Winterson, The Girl Who Saved the King of Sweden by Jonas Jonasson, The Help by Kathryn Stockett, The Mothers by Brit Bennett, Olive Kitteridge By Elizabeth Strout, The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood, Bossy Pants by Tina Fey, Bad Feminist: Essays by Roxanne Gay, An American Marriage by Tayari Jones, A Gift of Goddess Laxmi by Manobi Bandyopadhyay, In Conclusion Don’t Worry About It by Lauren Graham and Girl in White Cotton (Burnt Sugar) by Avni Doshi.

More about Tweak India

Twinkle Khanna's portal Tweak India has engaged in meaningful conversations with more than two million people. They have helped people challenge old ideas and discover new things. The site has generated over 39 million unique views, and also includes the super hit video featuring Mumbai's genius rickshaw owner and his prize invention.

