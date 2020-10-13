'Into The Labyrinth' 2019 Explained: What Is The Plot Of Donato Carrisi's Thriller?

Into the Labyrinth is a 2019 thriller film by Italian director Donato Carrisi. The movie released in October last year and starred Toni Servillo, Valentina Bellè, Vinicio Marchioni, and Dustin Hoffman in the lead roles. Into the Labyrinth tells the story of Samantha Andretti (Valentina Bellè), a woman who was kidnapped as a child.

15 years later, Samantha is an adult but does not remember anything that has happened to her. All she remembers is that she was in a place called the Labyrinth, where she had to complete tasks to survive. Here is an explanation for the plot of Donato Carrisi's 2019 movie Into the Labyrinth.

Into the Labyrinth 2019 explained

Into the Labyrinth is a mystery thriller about a group of detectives who are trying to hunt down a mysterious kidnapper. Samantha Andretti is a girl who was kidnapped by a man in a giant rabbit costume when she was just a child. Fifteen years later, Samantha mysterious reappears and is admitted into a hospital. Unfortunately, Samantha does not remember anything about her kidnapper.

All Samantha remembers is that she was in a place called the Labyrinth. This Labyrinth is an underground prison where Samantha was forced to perform various dangerous tasks to survive. If she passed the test, then she would be rewarded, else she would be punished by her captor.

Samantha's overseer, Doctor Green, is trying to help her regain her memories. So he is slowly trying to retrace her life so that the authorities can find out the identity of the kidnapper. Private investigator Bruno Genko is also investigating the case. He wants to find out who the kidnapper is so that this case can be his legacy. Bruno Genko is about to die soon, so Samantha's case might very well be his last case ever.

Into the Labyrinth was also produced by Donato Carrisi. The movie's script was co-written by Maurizio Totti and Alessandro Usai. Into the Labyrinth earned around €4 million at the box office.

See the trailer here:

