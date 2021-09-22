Yami Gautam is currently receiving praises for her horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The actor played the role of a young woman Maya who owns a tea estate in Himachal Pradesh. Similarly, Yami Gautam is also a 'Chai lover' and would love to own a tea garden in her backyard.

Taking to Instagram, Yami Gautam Dhar recently shared a few snaps of her standing in a tea garden from Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. The Vicky Donor actor donned a white dress with a printed top. Keeping her makeup at a minimum, she accessorised her look with a watch and a wallet. She was seen enjoying herself in the tea garden while sunlight fell on her face. In the caption, the Uri actor mentioned her wish to have a tea garden in her home. She wrote, "If only I could have these in my backyard. Chai love ❤️🍵 #himachal #palampur."

Yami Gautam on playing Maya in Bhoot Police

Earlier this month, Yami Gautam shared a few behind the scenes photos from Bhoot Police. The post saw the makeup of her possessed character from the film. It also had a few BTS visuals from the film's shoot. In the caption, the actor mentioned the reason behind agreeing to the film and how she used to get ready for her possessed avatar. She wrote, "My love for horror films was one of the main reasons that got me excited to play the part in #BhootPolice, where I get ‘possessed’. It wasn't easy as it took 3 hours for me to get into this look and 45 mins to get out of it, each day, shooting bare feet & with cable work, throughout the chilly nights in Himachal..." Yami further mentioned how Yoga helped her in pulling off the role and wrote, "Despite my neck injury, I wanted to do everything myself, and my Yoga practice helped me to achieve it to a great extent. Although, I wish I could take some professional training but the pandemic restrictions made it impossible at that time. I did whatever best I could on the set! These are a part of the challenges that come along with the profession I love so much! ❤️ And I will do it again and again! Thank you for giving me so much love, again & making the pain seem absolutely worth it! ❤️🤗." The Pawan Kriplani directorial also starred Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jaqueline Fernandez.

