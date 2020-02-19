Yami Gautam Opens Up On Being 'overlooked' & Not Being Nominated For 'Bala'

Filmfare Awards this year has been under the spotlight for some wrong reasons. While last year they hit headlines for not nominating Taapsee Pannu for 'Manmarziyaan', this year it was Yami Gautam who was snubbed for her performance in the critically acclaimed film 'Bala'.

Gautam's fans came out in support of the actor and criticised the awards for 'overlooking' her in the nominations. Issuing a statement, Yami took to her Twitter handle to respond to all the fans and said that one doesn't need validation for their work from anyone.

She wrote, "I feel compelled to express my views, in response to the countless messages that I have been receiving, for getting 'overlooked' and not being nominated for my performance in Bala. Honestly, winning an award does feel like a strong sense of achievement and confidence. But more than that, a nomination in itself, is a mark of acknowledgment, love and respect towards your hard work and talent. Having said that, the esteemed jury are some of the most noted and senior members of the fraternity who have made important contributions in cinema. Hence, I shall respectfully accept their perspectives. In the end, I just want to say, these are just experiences which make you even more self assured and determined in life. It re-instates your faith, in the fact, that you don't need to seek validation for your work or yourself from anyone. The kind of love that I have received this year, from the industry, critics, media, my talented fellow contemporaries and most importantly YOU - my audience, for always showing unconditional love - selfless support, means the world to me and is enough to boost me to keep working harder. It doesn't matter where you come from, who you are, just don't ever give up and keep walking ahead. It's a long journey and I am a hustler, for life. :)

Aditya Dhar, writer and director of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', dropped a comment on Yami's post saying, "Hi Yami!

A very dear friend of mine @amaanalibangash recently shared a quote that his father the Legendary Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan Shahab always reminds him of, he said.. ‘Someone who’s better then you in work is not your competition but someone who is more humble then you is your biggest competitor’. The humility and grace in this post shows that you are and will always be a winner for life!! God Bless You! ❤️🤗🙏." Yami featured in Uri for a cameo performance alongside Vicky Kaushal.

