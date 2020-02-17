Yami Gautam Dons Traditional Avatar, Fans Ask "Where Did Bangs Go?"

Yami Gautam is renowned for her acting skills and is also massively popular for her social media updates. The actor is known for her social media photoshoots and has a huge fan following of over 11 million people on Instagram. The actor mostly wears gorgeous western outfits in her Instagram pictures, but occasionally, she shows off her love for traditional wear by donning some classic Indian outfits. Recently, Yami Gautam revealed her latest traditional look to her fans.

Yami Gautam's iconic bangs that fans loved

Yami Gautam's social media followers will recall that most of her recent photos showed her with a different hairstyle, where she had a couple of bangs hanging over her forehead. She got this new hairstyle only a few days ago and all her pictures since have featured her with these bangs, or the fringe haircut as they are usually called. However, Yami recently posted a picture of her traditional look that truly surprised her fans, who could not help but ask the actor where her bangs went.

Yami Gautam's new avatar

The above picture is Yami Gautam's latest post where she showed off her traditional look. In the caption for the picture, the actor revealed that she had done the hair and makeup by herself and she also added that she had done it right, at least in her head. She also professed her love for traditional wear in the caption. However, some of her fans soon noticed that her fringe was missing and quickly pointed that out.

On the work front, Yami Gautam last featured in Bala, where she starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She will soon return to the big screen in the upcoming Hindi romantic comedy film, Ginny Weds Sunny. The film will also star Vikrant Massey as the male lead and is directed by Puneet Khanna.

