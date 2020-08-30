Yami Gautam Is A Big-time Foodie And Loves To Cook In Her Spare Time, Here's Proof

Yami Gautam is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry. After gaining huge success in the Indian television industry, the actor entered the world of movies with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor (2012) opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She has often been praised for her performances on-screen. Yami Gautam is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Yami Gautam is one of the very active celebrities on social media.

From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for the eyes of the fans to watch. Scrolling through Yami Gautam’s social media feed, it has been witnessed that Yami Gautam is a huge foodie and loves to cook in her spare time. Read further ahead.

Yami Gautam is a big-time foodie and loves to cook

On World Baking Day, Yami Gautam took to her official Instagram handle to post pictures of some cookies that she baked herself. The actor mentioned that she is a self-proclaimed baker and wished all her fans on the day. Yami Gautam captioned the picture, “Happy #worldbakingday 🙂 To all the bakers & self-proclaimed bakers like myself🤪

Gluten-free Cinnamon/ginger cookies #nofilter”.

As the world is fighting the global pandemic, Yami Gautam has made sure to stay home and stay safe. The actor has been using her time productively as she took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of the Pahadi Rajma she made at home, thinking of her grandmother.

The actor captioned the picture, “Cooked ‘pahadi’ rajma , thinking of my Naani , today ! Really miss being able to meet her , so made something which is one of her favourite dishes ! With my entire family quarantined at different locations, we can still be connected through thoughts & gestures ❤️ #stayhome #staysafe”.

Yami Gautam has also posted about a special Pahaari dish that she prepared. Giving a gist of the food item, the actor also mentioned that the effort that she put into making this dish all by herself has made her mother very happy. She has captioned the picture, “This dish is special , for it origin ! It’s a part of our ‘ Pahaari Dhaam ‘ & is cooked on special occasions! The preparation for this style of ‘chhole’ is very different from the usual one ! The aroma & taste took me back to my roots, Himachal ! Missed my family around today but this picture & first time effort to cook it made my mom so happy ! Day made❤️ #stayhome #staysafe”.

On the work front

Yami Gautam was last seen on the big-screen in Amar Kaushik’s Bala (2019), opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie also cast Bhumi Pednekar as the lead character. Reportedly, the actor is now shooting for her upcoming movie, Ginny Weds Sunny, opposite Vikrant Massey. Reports also suggest that Yami Gautam has also started the shoot for her upcoming movie, Agra Ka Daabra, that also casts Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu as the lead characters.

