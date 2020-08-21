Yami Gautam Vs Sanjana Sanjhi: Who Styled The Striped Blazer Better?

Yami Gautam and Sanjana Sanghi are both very popular names in the entertainment world. While Yami has been ruling the silver screen for years now, Sanjana gained much recognition with Dil Bechara. Having gained an appreciation for their performances on-screen, the two have also gained praises for their fashion statements. Here is who out of Yami Gautam and Sanjana Sanghi wore the striped blazer look better. Read ahead.

Yami Gautam vs Sanjana Sanjhi- Who wore the striped blazer better?

In this picture, Yami Gautam can be seen posing in a striped blue colour co-ordinated two-piece blazer set. She has worn thigh-length shorts at the bottom and a long blazer with three-fourth sleeves. She has buttoned up her blazer and has styled it with a black colour thick belt at the york. Yami Gautam has put on blood-red colour heels and has left her short and wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look. Yami Gautam has applied nude shade makeup.

As compared to Yami Gautam, in this picture, Sanjana Sanghi can be seen posing in a striped blue colour co-ordinated two-piece blazer set. She has worn thigh-length shorts at the bottom and a long blazer with three-fourth sleeves. She has left the buttons of her blazer open and has worn a silk material crème colour inner, tucked inside the shorts. Sanjana Sanghi has left her short and wavy hair open, giving them a middle partition and a completely messy look. Sanjana Sanghi has applied nude shade makeup.

On the work front

Yami Gautam was last seen on the big-screen in Amar Kaushik’s Bala (2019), opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie also cast Bhumi Pednekar as the lead character. Reportedly, the actor is now shooting for her upcoming movie, Ginny Weds Sunny, opposite Vikrant Massey.

On the other hand, Sanjana Sanghi recently made her Bollywood debut with Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara (2020). The movie cast late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi as the lead characters. Due to the global pandemic, the movie was released on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The critically acclaimed movie broke many records and gained a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. The movie was Sushant Singh Rajput’s last on-screen appearance before he died untimely on June 14, 2020.

