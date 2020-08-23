Yami Gautam & Sai Tamhankar Stun In Same Mustard Outfit As They Style It Differently

Be it on the silver screen or the ramp, Marathi actor Sai Tamhankar never fails to make headlines when it comes to her fashion statements. Back in February, the Zhakaas actor opted for a mustard pantsuit for one of her photoshoots. Now, a picture of Bollywood actor Yami Gautam wearing the exact same outfit has also been doing the rounds online. Check out who styled the outfit better.

Sai Tamhankar

Sai slayed in a mustard pantsuit for one of her photoshoots. Striking several glamorous poses for the camera, Sai looks extremely gorgeous in a mustard pantsuit that features a plunging neckline. She paired her crisp pantsuit with a black bralette. The fashion combo was also accessorised with a black statement heels. Highlighted eyes and nude lips rounded off her makeup for this look. She opted for a braided hair-do to complete her ravishing look. Check it out below:

ALSO READ| Sai Tamhankar Resumes 'Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra' Shooting; Shares Pic With Prasad Oak

Yami Gautam

Bollywood diva Yami was spotted in the exact same mustard pantsuit back in December 2019. Unlike Sai, the Bala actor accessorised her look with nude heels and tiny diamond earrings. Along with it she opted for smoky eyes, nude lips and highlighted cheeks. Short centre-partitioned wavy hair left open rounded off Yami Gautam’s look. Take a look at her picture here:

ALSO READ| Yami Gautam And Vikrant Massey ‘butcher The Spirit Of The Candid Shot’ In This Goofy Pic

Professional front

On the work front, Sai was last seen on the silver screen in Kulkarni Chaukatla Deshpande. Directed by Gajendra Ahire, this Marathi drama flick was bankrolled by Smita Vinay Ganu under the banner of Smita Film Production. Sai was seen in the titular role as Kulkarni Chaukatla who is a middle-class rebellious girl and unfolds the journey of her lively life. Apart from this, Sai will next reportedly feature in Dhurala and Medium Spicy.

ALSO READ| Sai Tamhankar's Trivia: Here Are Lesser-known Facts About The 'Time Please' Actor

On the other hand, Yami last starred in Bala opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She will next be seen in Ginny Weds Sunny helmed by debutant director Puneet Khanna. Along with her, the movie will also feature Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The premise of the film follows the life of a headstrong Ginny who meets Sunny for an arranged marriage, however, she turns him down. But Sunny teams up with Ginny’s mother to win her heart.

ALSO READ| Yami Gautam Cooks Up A Storm With These Dishes During Lockdown

(Promo Image Source: Yami Gautam & Sai Tamhankar Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.