Yami Gautam Makes Face Scubs At Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Asks Fans To 'stay Safe'

Coronavirus pandemic has caused the Government of India to temporarily close movie theatres, bars, and dine-in restaurants, announcing a lockdown for 21 days and Indians are in quarantine to avoid the spread of the highly contagious virus. Film celebrities, too, have been practicing self-quarantine to avoid the local transmission of the deadly disease and are treating fans with their quarantine activities. Recently, Yami Gautam, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, treated fans with her ‘quarantivity’. Here are the details.

Yami Gautam's makeup 'quarantivity'

Although self-isolation and quarantine are the right precautions to take during the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems like the quarantine practices can get a bit boring. However, Yami Gautam made sure she makes the most of her time at home, as the actor recently shared a picture on her social media, as she prepared some home scrubs. As seen in the picture shared by the actor, five homemade face-mask scrubs can be seen assembled in a flower pattern. With the picture shared, Yami Gautam wrote: "Made some homemade scrubs 🍃 #stayhome #staysafe 🙏🏻". Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Yami's last film

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bala chronicles the story of a professor and his struggles with premature baldness. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading roles, Bala released on November 7, 2019. The rom-com also stars actors Seema Pahwa and Jaaved Jaaferi in prominent roles

Yami Gautam's upcoming films

Yami is reportedly filming with Vikrant Massey for the next, Ginny weds Sunny. Directed by Puneet Khanna, the much-anticipated film will hit the theatres in 2020. Reportedly, Gautam has been roped in for Agra Ka Dabra. The movie also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu in the leading roles.

