Yami Gautam Encourages Fans To Self-quarantine With A Quote From The Bhagavad Gita

Bollywood News

Yami Gautam recently put up a picture of herself reading the holy book Bhagavad Gita. Have a look at what she had to tell her fans about self-quarantine.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam recently updated her fans on what she has been up to amidst the self-quarantine measures taken by her. She posted a picture of herself relaxing at home while she reads a book. She has also mentioned how she is taking herself back to the beginning.

How Yami Gautam is passing her time during quarantine

Yami Gautam recently took to Instagram to tell her fans what she has been up to lately as she has taken up the necessary measure to self-quarantine amidst the Coronavirus crisis. She posted a picture of herself reading the holy book, “Bhagavad Gita As It Is”. In the picture, she can be seen dressed in casual and comfortable clothes at home, as she is having some me-time.

In the caption for the post, Yami Gautam has written a quote from the Bhagavad Gita which says everything happens for a reason. Yami Gautam advised her fans to stay home and stay safe from the COVID-19. She has mentioned at the end of the caption that this time must be utilised. Have a look the post put up on Yami Gautam's Instagram here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on

Abhishek Bachchan And Yami Gautam Roped In For Dinesh Vijan's Next?

'Bala' Actor Yami Gautam Is Using Her 'social Distancing' Time To Test Her Culinary Skills

Here's what Yami Gautam’s cooking during self-quarantine

Yami Gautam recently put up a picture of a traditionally made Indian dish on her Instagram handle. In the caption for the post, she mentioned how this chole dish is different from the regular chole. She has also written how the dish and its aroma made her think of her native place, Himachal Pradesh. Have a look at the picture of the dish here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on

Vicky Kaushal Has Worked With Many Renowned Actresses From Alia Bhatt To Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam Looks Stunning In These Dazzling Red Carpet Looks, See Pics

Image Courtesy: Yami Gautam Instagram

 

 

