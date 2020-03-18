'Bala' Actor Yami Gautam Is Using Her 'social Distancing' Time To Test Her Culinary Skills

Yami Gautam is a popular face in Bollywood and entertainment industry. She has proved her mettle as an actor in many films. The diva always manages to steal the hearts of her fans with her stunning looks and amazing acting. The Sanam Re actor is an active social media user and always keeps posting her pictures on her Instagram account. The talented actor was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala.

Recently, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, everyone is social distancing themselves. Many celebrities are taking this forced time off to do what they love. Some are spending time with their family, while some others are binge-watching content online. Yami Gautam has taken this time off from her busy schedule to test her culinary skills.

Yami Gautam recently took to her Instagram to share pictures of her delicious preparations. She posted a picture on Instagram of steamed Idlis which she made. In the picture, delicious steamed idlis can be seen with coconut chutney. In the caption, she talked about her preparation. She said that she tried her hands-on cooking some steamed brown-rice idli and also freshly tempered coconut chutney.

She also posted another picture of chocolate cake. The dark chocolate cake looked delicious. She also explained about this preparation in the caption. Talking about the cake, she said that she baked a flourless gluten-free dark chocolate cake. She also mentioned the hashtags #Stayhome #staysafe #dowhatyoulove. With her hashtags, she can be seen appealing her fans to stay at home and stay safe while doing what they love.

