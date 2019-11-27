Bala Box Office Collection: The Ayushmann Starrer Stays Strong In The Third Week

Ayushanmann Khurrana's fate seems to be in his favour as he is been giving back-to-back hits. The actor has been given due credit for his performance in Dum Lagake Haisha and the positive word of mouth continues with his latest film Bala too. The film marked the seventh consecutive hit of the actor at the box office. Bala is doing extremely well as it has managed to cross 50 crores at the box office ever since it's release. Alongside Ayushmann, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and marks the hat-trick of hit films they did together. Bala also brings back Ayushmann and Yami Gautam back on the silver screen after their debut film together in Bollywood.

The movie is still going strong at the box office as trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the numbers that the movie did at the box office. The movie has crossed the 100-crore-mark and is the third consecutive film of Ayushmann after Badhai Ho and Dream Girl to join the "100 crore club."

The movie, in its first week, collected a hefty ₹72.24 crores and in its second week, Bala successfully managed to collect the sum of ₹26.65 crores. The film seems to be loved by the audiences to such an extent that the collection of the movie is still going strong in the third week. The film's overall collection after adding the third week's collection sums up to around ₹108.07 crores.

Third week's collection of Bala are as follows:

Monday: ₹1.05 crores

Tuesday: ₹1.15 crores

Weekend: ₹7.07 crores

