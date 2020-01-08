Anushka Sharma's Photos Where She Appears In No Makeup Look

Anushka Sharma is one of the most bankable actors of the Indian film industry with acclaimed movies like Zero, PK, Band Baaja Barat, and NH10. She was last seen in the film Zero in 2018 opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the film. Even though she has been absent on the screen this year, she was still active on social media, posting amazing pictures.

Sharma has not only shown her acting skills but is also a great role model for many women and young girls. Here are some of Anushka Sharma's photos where she has easily pulled off a no-makeup look.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram: Nailing the no-makeup look

The actor's Instagram is filled with fashion photos but she has also appeared in natural, no-makeup looks. Her skin looks glowing and radiant in the no-makeup look. This is one of her most unique looks.

Anushka Sharma's photos represent her unique style and show her glowing and radiant skin. The NH10 actor looks gorgeous with her usual bold makeup but looks even more beautiful without it. She is one of the rare actors to have such glowing skin in spite of her busy schedules. The actor seems to be giving a lot of attention to her health, fitness, and skin regime.

