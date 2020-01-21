Does Yami Gautam Belong To A Filmy Family? Here's All You Need To Know

Yami Gautam recently ruled the box office with her incredible performance in Bala. The movie also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is amongst some of the biggest releases of 2019.

It was based on the story of a man facing balding issues and dealing with the problems of everyday life. The movie gained massive support from the audience and critics. While Yami Gautam and her fellow cast members are celebrating the success of the movie, fans are interested to know more about Yami Gautam.

Yami Gautam's Filmy Family

The Vicky Donor star hails from the city of Chandigarh. Yami became popular after her Fair & Lovely commercial became a massive hit. The star's career kept escalating since then. Just like many superstars belonging to a filmy background, Yami Gautam also comes from the family of talented film celebrities.

Yami Gautam’s father Mukesh Gautam is a well-known filmmaker who predominantly directs Punjabi-language films. Mr Gautam is currently the Vice President of the PTC Punjabi network since 2008. Mukesh is popular for his creative direction in many movies like Ek Noor and Akhiyaan Udeekdian. Being the proud daughter of an incredible moviemaker, Yami Gautam never fails to make him and her fans proud.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are Bollywood's most stylish men according to Yami Gautam

The URI star also has a younger sister, Surilie Gautam, who has recently debuted in Punjabi Film Industry with the movie Power Cut. The younger Gautam has been working as a Punjabi Television actor since 2008. She is popular for her role in a TV show Meet Mila De Rabba.

Also Read | Yami Gautam to reportedly share the screen with south star Thala Ajith in next film

Yami is going to return on the big screen with Ginny Weds Sunny alongside the Chhapaak star Vikrant Massey. The romantic comedy is directed by Puneet Khanna and the release date is not yet out. Fans are eagerly waiting for her to be back on the silver screen.

Also Read | Yami Gautam's looks in these pink attires will leave you awe-struck

Also Read | Yami Gautam's famous dialogues from her films like Junooniyat to Uri!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.