Sushant Case: Celebrities Hail Apex Court's Nod To CBI Probe In Actor's Death, Read Here

Following Supreme Court's verdict giving a go-ahead for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh death case, top Bollywood celebrities took to social media and welcomed it

Supreme Court

Following Supreme Court's verdict giving a go-ahead for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, top Bollywood celebrities took to social media and welcomed the decision

Actors including Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Anupam Kher, Sanjana Sanghi, and many others, were among the first to react.

 

SC's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that the Bihar government has already given its nod to the CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

While stressing that the records of the case produced before the court do not suggest any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police, the bench observed that the obstruction of the Bihar Police team could have been avoided. According to the apex court, this gave rise to suspicion on the independence of their inquiry. It also pointed out that the Mumbai Police is conducting only a limited inquiry into the cause of unnatural death. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.  

