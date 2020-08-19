Sushant Death Case: As CBI Gets SC Nod, Maharashtra HM And Mumbai Top Cop Meet CM Uddhav

Hours after the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. As per sources, the legal aspects of the case were discussed in the meeting. Other senior home department officials as well as state Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni were also present in the virtual meeting.

Soon afterwards, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh also held a meeting with Thackeray which sources say lasted for nearly 20 minutes.

As per sources, the role of two senior officials of the Mumbai Police is under the scanner of the CBI SIT probing the Sushant case. It is likely that the SIT will probe on why a DCP was in touch with a prime suspect in the case. The CBI is also expected to look into the fact that Sushant's family had alerted the Bandra Police about a threat to his life in February 2020 itself.

While acknowledging that Sushant's brother-in-law OP Singh had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter, the Mumbai Police stated that no formal complaint was lodged. Sources added that the CBI will examine whether the complaint was taken on record at any stage. It shall reportedly try to ascertain the reasons for OP Singh's complaint not being taken on record especially after the Chhichhore actor's death.

Death of Sushant Singh Rajput

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy rejected Chakraborty's plea challenging the transfer of the Patna Police case to the CBI.

Green signal to CBI probe

While stressing that the records of the case produced before the court do not suggest any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police, the bench observed that the obstruction of the Bihar Police team could have been avoided. According to the apex court, this gave rise to suspicion on the independence of their inquiry. It also pointed out that the Mumbai Police is conducting only a limited inquiry into the cause of unnatural death. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

