Yogi Adityanath Makes Big Push For Bollywood Investment, Will Meet Celebs In Mumbai Visit

After announcing plans to set up a film city in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is taking further efforts to encourage investments from the entertainment industry. The leader now plans to interact with celebrities of the film industry ahead of his visit to Mumbai on Wednesday for various initiatives.

Yogi Adityanath to meet Bollywood celebrities during Mumbai visit

In the first part of his visit, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the Bombay Stock Exchange, where he will ring the bell for the listing of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation bonds. He will then meet top executives of companies like Tata, L&T, Hiranandani, among others.

As per reports, he will be meeting celebrities of the films industry during the second part of his Mumbai visit to encourage them to invest in UP. Actors Randeep Hooda, Jimmy Sheirgill and filmmakers like Subhash Ghai, Rajkumar Santoshi, Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Neeraj Pathak, Tigmanshu Dhulia and trade analysts like Taran Adarsh, Komal Nahta are reportedly set to attend the meeting.

Gorakhpur Member of Parliament and actor Ravi Kishan is also set to be a part of the meeting.

Previously, the Yogi Adityanath Government had held a meeting with Bollywood celebrities in Lucknow in September. At that time, Anupam Kher and Udit Narayan were among the attendees.

Film City in UP

The UP government is planning the country’s ‘biggest and most beautiful film city’ in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it was announced in September.

"The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He instructed officials to search for a suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan," an official statement in September 22 read.

