Maharashtra Yet To Decide, Yogi Govt Makes Tanhaji Tax-free In UP; Ajay Devgn 'delighted'

Bollywood News

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday made Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free in the state. The actor thanked the CM

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ajay Devgn

Amid a demand for tax-free status to 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday made Ajay Devgn's film tax-free in the state. The lead actor and the producer of the film, Devgn, took to his Twitter handle to thank the UP Chief Minister. He wrote: "Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film @myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia"

"Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" is based on the life of Tanaji Malsure, the 17th Century military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire..

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak slows to a crawl in Monday litmus test, Tanhaji unstoppable

Tanhaji which also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan has been unstoppable at the box-office. The movie has collected Rs. 75.68 crore till now and has been receiving tremendous reviews by both reviewers and viewers. 

Will try to make 'Tanhaji' tax-free in Maharashtra: Thorat

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday spoke about making 'Tanhaji' tax-free in the state. He said the issue would be taken up with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. "Earlier, the Revenue ministry used to take a decision on making a movie tax-free, but now the tax has been subsumed in the GST. Still, I will personally take up the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray," he told reporters.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' becomes Saif Ali Khan's highest first weekend grosser

ALSO READ | Actors should be known for their work, not for their social media activity: Ajay Devgn

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
