Maharashtra Yet To Decide, Yogi Govt Makes Tanhaji Tax-free In UP; Ajay Devgn 'delighted'

Amid a demand for tax-free status to 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday made Ajay Devgn's film tax-free in the state. The lead actor and the producer of the film, Devgn, took to his Twitter handle to thank the UP Chief Minister. He wrote: "Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film @myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia"

"Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" is based on the life of Tanaji Malsure, the 17th Century military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire..

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak slows to a crawl in Monday litmus test, Tanhaji unstoppable

#TanhajiTheUnsungWarriror, Movie featuring Ajay Devgan as famous Maratha Warrior and close associate of Shivaji, Tanhaji Malsure became Tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.



UP govt made this announcement after request of Producer of the Film #AjayDevgan.#Tanhaji_TaxFree pic.twitter.com/yHkDPbGLZt — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 14, 2020

Tanhaji which also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan has been unstoppable at the box-office. The movie has collected Rs. 75.68 crore till now and has been receiving tremendous reviews by both reviewers and viewers.

#Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4... Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays... Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 75.68 cr. #India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2020

Will try to make 'Tanhaji' tax-free in Maharashtra: Thorat

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday spoke about making 'Tanhaji' tax-free in the state. He said the issue would be taken up with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. "Earlier, the Revenue ministry used to take a decision on making a movie tax-free, but now the tax has been subsumed in the GST. Still, I will personally take up the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray," he told reporters.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' becomes Saif Ali Khan's highest first weekend grosser

ALSO READ | Actors should be known for their work, not for their social media activity: Ajay Devgn

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.