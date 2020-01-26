'You Don't Need An Award...': Aamir Khan's Reply To Rani Rampal Is Just Right

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan took to Twitter and congratulated captain of the Indian women’s hockey team Rani Rampal for being nominated for the 'World Games Athlete of the Year'. Rani Rampal is the only Indian nominee for the award. Aamir Khan had went on to say that she does not need an award as she was already special and quoted the famous dialogue from his film, 'Humaari chhoriyaan kissi se kum hain kay?' which means 'Are our girls any less than the boys?'.

You don't need an award @imranirampal, you are already special! Wishing you all the best in life. Humaari chhoriyaan kissi se kum hain kay? https://t.co/QLQ3kNyEmw — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 25, 2020

READ | Aamir Khan Condoles 'Andaz Apna Apna' Producer Vinay Sinha's Demise

Rani Rampal's request

The Dangal actor had tweeted in response to Rani's tweet which requested Khan to share the voting link to get her to the victory.

Dear @aamir_khan sir,



It is my honour to be nominated as the only Indian for 'World Games Athlete of the Year'. 'Kya aap humme iss dangal me jitaayenge'. Request, if you could share the below voting link.

Vote twice to make your vote count.



Link: https://t.co/bGICMtS9pk — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) January 22, 2020

READ | Aamir Khan, Tusshar Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Who Opted For Surrogacy

About Rani Rampal

Rani Rampal has been nominated for the prestigious Padma Shri Award on the 71st Republic Day. Rani is currently the captain of the Indian women's hockey team. She was the youngest player in the national team at the age of 15, who participated in the 2010 World Cup. She has completed her schooling but was not able to get the graduate degree due to practice sessions and matches which were lined up.

READ | Not Social Media, Old-school Aamir Khan's Says Movies Are His Main Form Of Communication

Rani, now 25, has played more than 200 matches for the country and had recently helped India secure an Olympic berth by beating the United States in the qualification match.

She led the Indian women's hockey team as captain in the 2018 Asian Games, where they won a silver medal. She was also India's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the games.

READ | 'From A Captain To Another': Rani Rampal Makes A Special Request To Virat Kohli

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.