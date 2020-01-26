The Debate
'You Don't Need An Award...': Aamir Khan's Reply To Rani Rampal Is Just Right

Bollywood News

Actor Aamir Khan congratulated Rani Rampal, captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, for being nominated for 'World Games Athlete of the Year' award.

Aamir

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan took to Twitter and congratulated captain of the Indian women’s hockey team Rani Rampal for being nominated for the 'World Games Athlete of the Year'. Rani Rampal is the only Indian nominee for the award. Aamir Khan had went on to say that she does not need an award as she was already special and quoted the famous dialogue from his film, 'Humaari chhoriyaan kissi se kum hain kay?' which means 'Are our girls any less than the boys?'.

Rani Rampal's request

The Dangal actor had tweeted in response to Rani's tweet which requested Khan to share the voting link to get her to the victory.

About Rani Rampal

Rani Rampal has been nominated for the prestigious Padma Shri Award on the 71st Republic Day. Rani is currently the captain of the Indian women's hockey team. She was the youngest player in the national team at the age of 15, who participated in the 2010 World Cup. She has completed her schooling but was not able to get the graduate degree due to practice sessions and matches which were lined up.

Rani, now 25, has played more than 200 matches for the country and had recently helped India secure an Olympic berth by beating the United States in the qualification match.

She led the Indian women's hockey team as captain in the 2018 Asian Games, where they won a silver medal. She was also India's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the games.

