Not Social Media, Old-school Aamir Khan's Says Movies Are His Main Form Of Communication

In conversation with a national daily, Dangal actor Aamir Khan spoke about his rare appearance on social media and revealed that he likes to remain in his own world half of the time too much to bother himself with social media. Aamir Khan is less active and therefore away from controversies that often take place on social media. The actor went on to reveal that he considers his movies as the most important form of communication rather than tweets or Instagram posts.

For Aamir Khan, the only type of communication as an actor that counts is through his films and TV shows and not through statements made on social media. The actor went on to reveal that he only checks his social media accounts occasionally and more specifically before the release of any of his films in order to understand the way in which his film or his roles have been perceived by the audience. He confessed that he reads the comments by the users in order to take in the positive and constructive criticism from his audience.

The actor also revealed that he stays away from the comments of the trolls or any kind of negative criticism and doesn't let it affect him in any way unless it helps him as an actor in any way. He also spoke about how he appreciates it when people give honest feedback on his films by commenting on how they have perceived the character played by the actor. He admitted that with positive comments, he tries to figure out a way to make his films and his performance better thereby avoiding and turning a blind eye towards negative criticism.

What's next for Aamir Khan?

Aamir Khan was last seen on screen in Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan in 2018. The actor is all set to feature in Advait Chandan's upcoming directorial Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan will be seen opposite his 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film which is scheduled to release on Christmas this year.

