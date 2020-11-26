'You Make Me Stronger': Ashish Chowdhry Remembers Sister Who Died In 26/11 Attacks

Actor Ashish Chowdhry who lost his sister Monica and brother-in-law Ajit Chhabira during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, penned an emotional note on social media to mark their death anniversary. The actor, who lost his sister and brother-in-law in the attack on Taj Mahal hotel that day, shared throwback pictures with his sister and mentioned recalled all the beautiful moments spent with them.

Ashish Chowdhry remembers sister Monica

The Dhamaal actor started the post by mentioning how much he misses his sister each day and also the ways she used to look after him like a mother. He started the post and wrote, “Not a day completes without you, Mona. I miss Jiju and you every day. Just keep looking at me as I do even now... Coz you make me stronger until today... Just like we laughed and played together every day, you still stand right beside me each moment, each second... And that makes me breathe right even today.”

The first pictures shared by Ashish seem to be from the marriage of his sister Mona where the two siblings can be seen hugging each other. The other pictures are from their childhood days where the two are seen up to some kind of mischief. Ashish and his family were devastated when they learned about the heartbreaking news of his sister and brother-in-law's death. Monica and her husband Ajit had gone out for dinner at Tiffin along with few friends. Monica and her husband were among the 24 dead at The Oberoi and Trident Hotel. The couple with their two kids who were 11 and 6-years old respectively at the time of their passing away. Now the two kids are staying with Ashish and he is taking care of them like his own kids.

Ten terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. At least 166 people, including six Jews at the Chabad House and nine terrorists, were killed and over 300 others were injured in the attacks which began on November 26, 2008. Israelis in Eilat have requested that a memorial square be built for the victims of the Mumbai attacks.

