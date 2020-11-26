26/11 Attack Anniversary: Anupam Kher, Prateik Babbar Pay Tribute To Brave Heroes

On the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a patriotic post to commemorate the sacrifice of security personnel and common people in the incident. Paying his tribute to all the victims, the actor lauded the efforts of brave heroes. Apart from Anupam Kher, Prateik Babbar also paid tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives to save others.

Bollywood celebs pay tribute to 26/11 victims

Actor Anupam Kher shared a flag-waving post on social media to remember the sacrifice of security personnel in the ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days, leading to the death of 166 people and injuring over 300. He began the post and wrote, “The world will never forget what happened in Mumbai on 26/11. And we Hindustani will not forget it at all. My soulful tributes to those who lost their lives and who gave their lives in this terrorist attack will neither be forgotten nor let others forget it.”

Prateik Babbar also paid his tribute to the departed soul with a poster depicting the tragic incident. In the caption, he wrote, “lest we forget…for those brave who gave their lives.. so we could live ours.” Actress Raveena Tandon also penned a post on Twitter and wrote, “Never Forget. Never Forgive. #26/11.”

Never Forget . Never Forgive . #26/11 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 26, 2020

November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks were a series of terrorist attacks by 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an extremist Islamist organization based in Pakistan who carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. Over 166 people, including foreign nationals, were killed in the series of coordinated attacks that lasted for four days. The Mumbai terror attack transformed India's perception of national security and led to strengthening its maritime surveillance, inter-agency coordination, and dissemination of information, Nine terrorists were killed by the security forces including the National Security Guard (NSG), who was martyred in action during the attacks. Former ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack. Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hung four years later on November 21, 2012.

