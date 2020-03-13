"Your Italy?": Sussanne Khan's Coronavirus Appeal Leaves Netizens Wondering; See Here

Sussanne Khan issued a Coronavirus appeal on Instagram wherein she advised her fans and followers in Italy to 'stay strong and be safe'. Asserting that love will conquer all demons, she wrote, "The humankind must stay strong and together. The power of love and determination solves everything. Our job is to will it from the bottom of our hearts. #thepoweroflove #coronafreeplanet #above&beyond"

READ: Arjun Rampal Issues A Coronavirus Advisory On Instagram With Masked Selfie, Says 'be Safe'

However, a cheeky social media user commented on it saying, "Your Italy? Since when". Her remark was after Sussanne Khan shared a picture of herself from the area with a line referring to the country as 'my'. Read below-

Sussanne Khan's Coronavirus appeal

Some others also had questions:

Earlier, Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Tahira Kashyap were spotted at the airport covering their faces with a face mask as a precaution against Coronavirus.

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures of her wearing a white mask, as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak. She also urged her fans to stay safe. “Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe,” she captioned her Instagram post, which got lakhs of likes in just a few hours. She was seen dressed casually, in a white shirt, loose jeans and white sneakers, with a bag across her shoulder

READ: Coronavirus Cases In India Rise To 31; Health Ministry Advises Against Mass Gatherings

READ: Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan & Other Bollywood Couples Who Stayed Friends After Separation

The number of coronavirus patients in the country has crossed 80, including the death of a 76-year-old man in Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The man from Kalaburagi had recently returned from Saudi Arabia. "His sample has been confirmed for #COVID19", Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Thursday

READ: Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan & Other Bollywood Couples Who Stayed Friends After Separation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.