Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan & Other Bollywood Couples Who Stayed Friends After Separation

Bollywood industry has seen innumerable breakups and separations over the years. Some swear never to talk to each other again and some manage to remain friends. Let's find out which Bollywood couples who remained friends even after separation.

Read Also: Sushant Singh Rajput's Rumoured GF Rhea Shares A Birthday Post; Fan Calls Her ''bhabhiji''

Bollywood couples who stayed friends even after separating

Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan dated for 4 years before getting hitched in 2000 and emerged as one of Bollywood's power couples. To everybody's astonishment, the duo ended their 17-year-old relationship in the year 2014. The couple still shares a cordial relationship and gets together often for their two sons.

Kalki Koechlin & Anurag Kashyap

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap tied the knot in 2011. But after 4 years they ended their marriage and part ways. This ex-couple is still in good terms and even worked alongside each other for Netflix's Sacred Games Season 2.

Read Also: Shraddha Kapoor Reveals She Has Three Nicknames, And One Of Them Is Utterly Hilarious

Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor started dating each other after working on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno. They were one of the hottest couples in Bollywood and everybody's favourite. But eventually, the couple called it quits. They remain friends with each other and even paired up for films post their break up like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor dated each other for a very long time before calling it quits. The ex-flames still share a good relationship and even worked in films like Udta Punjab and Milenge Milenge post their break up. Kareena is happily married to Saif Ali Khan now whereas Shahid married Mira Rajput.

Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan had supposedly launched Katrina Kaif in Bollywood and both of them dated each other after that. Though they never said anything publicly about their relationship, they reportedly had a fallout. The duo never let their reported break up affect their friendship and remained good friends. They shared the screen space for multiple films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Yuvvraaj, Bharat, etc.

Read Also: 'Hera Pheri 3' CONFIRMED By Suniel Shetty, Says 'It Will Happen With The Three Of Us'

Read Also: Alia Bhatt Refutes Rumours Of Injury On Film Sets, Slams Publications In A Long Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.