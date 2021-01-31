Fact Check: Is Diljit Dosanjh's Alleged Jibe At Kangana Ranaut's Indira Gandhi Role Real?

The Twitter face-off between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh last year was among the most controversial involving celebrities of the film industry. The former continued to target the latter as the farmer protests carried on amid controversial circumstances, though he has kept mum since then. Meanwhile, an image of Diljit Dosanjh reacting to Kangana’s recent announcement of playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is going viral and controversially so. However, it has emerged that Dosanjh hasn't made the quite heinous remarks being attributed to him.

Did Diljit say he wants to play bodyguard in Kangana's movie?

An image of Diljit Dosanjh’s Facebook profile commenting on a news portal's report on Kangana Ranaut’s movie about Indira Gandhi is doing the rounds on social media. The comment ominously reads, “I’ll do the role of bodyguard in this movie”.

Diljit Dosanjh... I'll do the Role of bodyguard in this movie🎥#Kangana Ran out jayega pic.twitter.com/24WkHwfbw6 — #iam with farmers👳👳👳💦 (@Gulshan7212) January 29, 2021

For the uninitiated, Indira Gandhi had been assassinated by her own bodyguards on October 30, 1984, when she was still the PM, following which the brutal anti-Sikh riots were witnessed in Delhi and different parts of North India in which almost 3000 people are said to have died as per unofficial estimates.

However, the image is fake, as no such comment was found on the post.

Numerous netizens had in poor taste commented upon Kangana's announcement of playing Indira Gandhi that Diljit would or should play the role, it seemed one took it to another level by photoshopping the statement in the form of a Facebook comment. The image then viral on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with many claiming that it was his real comment.

Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut shared photos of a throwback photoshoot of her get-up resembling Indira Gandhi to announce that she is playing the role of India’s only female Prime Minister.

"Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India," she said in a statement.

"Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics," said the actress, who is also producing the movie. The movie is based on a book, she said.

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh

The Kangana vs Diljit face-off had started when the former misidentified an elderly farmer protestor, and claiming she was from the Shaheen Bagh protests. Later, the latter kept giving it back to the actress in Punjabi, accusing her of telling lies, while she called him a sycophant.

Kangana claimed Diljit had ‘disappeared’ after backing the farmer protests and asked what his issue with the government’s laws were, while he jokingly gave his schedule for the day. Her most recent attack on him was when the protests led to violence in Delhi on Republic Day, asking him and others like Priyanka Chopra Jonas if they backed the protests to see the violence.

