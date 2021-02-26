Zakir Hussain Completes COVID-19 Vaccination With Second Doze, Lauded By Music Stars

The vaccination process against COVID-19 is underway across the world as the fight against the pandemic continues. As India vaccinates the health workers in the first phase of the process, some celebrities related to the Indian entertainment industry have received the vaccine abroad. The latest was tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who took the doses in the USA, where he resides with his family.

Zakir Hussain gets COVID-19 vaccine

Zakir Hussain took to social media to share that he had successfully completed the vaccination process. The vaccination requires one to take two doses, and he took the second one recently with his wife Antonia. Sharing a selfie with both wearing their masks, he wrote ‘second dose vaccine shot DONE’ with smile and gratitude emojis.

The news was cheered by some of the well-known names of the music industry like Shankar Mahadevar, Salim Merchant, among others.

The Padma Bhushan recipient had taken the first jab on January 28. He had then urged his followers to take the vaccine whenever it is possible for them to take it.

Among the others, celebs related to the film industry who received the vaccine include actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who received the vaccine in Dubai, and Telugu star Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni who holds a senior position at her family-run hospital.

Meanwhile, India has vaccinated over 1.30 crore persons, the Health Ministry announced recently. However, the number of daily COVID-19 cases has witnessed a surge with, states like Maharashtra being severely impacted, as the daily national cases tally touched over 16,000 on Thursday.

