India Vaccine Registration: How To Use Co-WIN App For Covid-19 Vaccination Phase 2

As the country gears up to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those over 45 with comorbidities against COVID-19 from March 1, these beneficiaries would be able to register themselves on the Co-Win app platform from Monday itself. In the second phase of the inoculation drive, vaccine jabs will be administered in more than 1,000 government hospitals free of cost, while private facilities will charge for the vaccination.

What is the Co-WIN app?

Co-WIN is a digital platform created for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery. The application will be made available for download by the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The Co-WIN app will have four modules — User administrator module, beneficiary registration, vaccination and beneficiary acknowledgment, and status updation. It will give three options for registration including self-registration, individual registration, and bulk upload.

How to register on Co-WIN?

Phase 2 beneficiaries will be able to register themselves on the Co-WIN app from Monday itself.

Citizens who don't fall into the frontline workers category can register for the vaccine by using the 'Registration Module'.

After registering with their mobile number, beneficiaries will receive an OTP through which their account will be created.

The new version of the Co-WIN platform will be GPS-enabled and the beneficiaries will have the option to choose the inoculation session site both at the government and private facilities.

How does the Co-WIN app work?

The Vaccination module of the Co-WIN app will verify the beneficiary details

Then it will update the vaccination status

In the next step, The 'Beneficiary Acknowledgement Module' will send SMS to beneficiaries

Along with this, it will also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated

For the last step, the Report Module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted

It was attended by how many people dropped out of the sessions

There will be volunteers to help those opting for walk-in registration with the process if they are not tech-savvy.

Which documents are required for COVID-19 vaccination?

People will need to upload a photo identity in order to register on the Co-WIN app. It can be an Aadhar Card, Driving License, PAN Card, and others. Those aged above 45 years will have to upload a medical certificate mentioning their comorbid conditions.

What is the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine shot?

Whoever goes to a government center will be administered the vaccine free of cost. The Indian government will pay for them. The government will purchase the necessary doses and send them to all the states. Those who want to get vaccinated at private hospitals will have to pay and the amount will be decided by the health ministry within the next three-four days

The second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive will start from Monday, in which anybody above 60 years, that may not be less than 10 crore people in the country, and above 45 years with co-morbidities will be administered the vaccine at 10,000 government medical facilities and over 20,000 private hospitals, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday.

