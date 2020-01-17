Zareen Khan On Cyberbullies: "I Feel They Are Very Frustrated In Life" - Exclusive

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan is soon going to make a much-awaited foray into the television sphere with the travel show, Jeep Bollywood Trails which will air on AXN from January 25, 2020. The show will feature the Veer actor travelling across India wherein she will be visiting some real-life film locations. The show will premiere with Zareen paying a visit to the picturesque Chail Palace, Druk School, and Pangong Lake in Ladakh where the blockbuster film 3 Idiots was shot. Zareen is known to be extremely vocal about her views and has often given some of the nasty online trolls a reality check. Recently she spoke to us about these 'cyberbullies' in an exclusive interview.

Zareen Khan spills the bean on online bullies

Talking about it, Zareen said, "I do not give much attention to these online bullies usually. But there are times when I give out a reaction if necessary. I feel they are people who are really frustrated with their life. They probably do not have the courage to voice out their opinion in real-life so they come on social media and take out all their frustrations there. To be honest, all I have for these people is sympathy and a lot of empathy."

Zareen reveals people will get to know her real side through the show

She further added, "It is just some time that I find the need to stop them. But if I start correcting one person, everyone will start wanting attention." Talking about the show, she said, "I'm a very passionate traveller and I'm happy that I got this opportunity. Through this show, people will see the real me and not the actor, Zareen Khan. Travelling and Bollywood are my passion. In the show, I'm driving the Jeep across India and experiencing everything on my own so I had nothing better to ask for." On the work front, Zareen will soon be seen in the film, Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele opposite Anshuman Jha.

