Zareen Khan Feels Rejected By Bollywood? Actor To Try Her Luck In Regional Cinema

Zareen Khan recently attended an international Film Festival in New York. The actor revealed in an interview about how she feels about how the Hindi film industry is caught in a web of perception about her range as an actor and it is not giving her plenty of opportunities. The actor is making the most of the visibility as she is getting through regional cinema. Zareen Khan first featured in a Punjabi film named Jatt James Bond in 2014 and following that she recently featured in a Telugu movie, Chanakya, and also in a Punjabi film Daaka.

Zareen Khan talks about her experience of working outside Hindi cinema, and she said that doing a Punjabi film is different and doing a southern film is different. Her Telugu film was her first experience in the southern film industry. It was an amazing industry exclaimed Zareen. She also said that it is very disciplined and they get so much work done in such a short span of time. Zareen hopes to do more films there.

She also said that she loves Punjabis. Her best friends are Punjabis. They are such big-hearted and happy-go-lucky people that work does not feel like work with them. She also remembers on the last day of her shoot on her Punjabi film, she said that they actually had tears and they were crying because of the bonding.

While Zareen regrets the lack of opportunities she received in the Hindi film industry, but she covers up saying that in the meantime she does not think that she should be upset and sit at home. She further added saying people are recognising her talent in different cinema. Till the time her potential is recognised in Bollywood, she thinks that she is very happy that the Punjabis and people from the south have recognised her talent and potential and are giving her the opportunity, and she is really happy about it.

