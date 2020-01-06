Zareen Khan Reveals Marriage Plans; Here Is What Says About Celebs Having A Personal Life

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer. After that, the actor starred in movies like Housefull 2, 1921, Aksar 2, Hate Story 3 and so on. Zareen Khan is yet to get married but let us see what the actor's feelings are towards marriage.

Zareen Khan talks about marriage

Zareen revealed to a leading news portal that it is very difficult to have a personal life when you are a public figure. This statement applies to most of our Bollywood celebrities. One of the most common questions faced by these celebrities is who are they dating and when they are getting married.

When Zareen Khan was asked about her marriage plans by a leading national daily she said she thinks marriage is a joke now because she has seen marriages falling apart just within 3-6 months and that is not what she is looking for.

She also added that she adores the bond that her nana-nani and dada-dadi had after marriage because it lasts till the final breath and she wants something like that. She went on to say it is very difficult to find such a bond nowadays and she would be okay with not getting married if she does not find a relationship worth fighting for.

When she was further asked to choose between Salman Khan, Karan Singh Grover and Gautam Rode for Kill, Marry and Hook Up she said she would not like to kill anybody and she does not believe in marriages so she will not marry anyone. She also added, because Gautam Rode and Karan Singh Grover are already married she will hook up with Salman Khan. Looks like Salman Khan's Veer co-star is smitten by the superstar. It is not a very big revelation that someone is attracted to the box-office genius.

