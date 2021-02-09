Zareen Khan Sizzles In Behind-the-scenes Stills Of Her Kathak Dance Video; Watch

Zareen Khan is very well versed in a variety of skills that might be unknown to many of her fans but this time she made sure that all her fans watch her latest Kathak dance video. She shared a beautiful note on social media and shared the link to her dance video that she recently uploaded on her YouTube channel. Check out a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Zareen Khan’s Kathak dance video and see how she killed it with her elegant moves.

Zareen Khan’s BTS video

As Zareen Khan recently posted her Kathak dance video on Youtube, she even added a few glimpses of the behind-the-scenes stills from the video in which she can be seen posing beautifully with her dance trainer. In the caption, she thanked her trainer for being patient and for being such an amazing teacher. All her fans were delighted to see some more glimpses of her Kathak dance video and stated in the comments on how amazing she looked while performing these stunning Katak poses. Take a look at some of the fan reactions on Zareen Khan's Instagram.

A few days ago, she increased the curiosity of her fans by posting a video clip of hers wearing the same yellow and golden attire and stating in the caption on how something exciting was coming up soon that again escalated the curiosity level of her fans.

Zareen Khan's Kathak dance video

Zareen Khan added this video a few hours ago in which she can be seen performing a Kathak dance, Shudh Tihaai, with her trainer, Kumar Sharma. She can be seen wearing a vibrant yellow and golden kurta along with a shimmering golden coloured skirt. All the fans were thrilled by her elegant dance moves in Zareen Khan’s Kathak dance video and posted tons of compliments under the video.

Also Read Zareen Khan Shares A Video Performing Kathak, Says 'love Learning Different Dance Forms'

Also Read Zareen Khan Enjoys A Road-trip To Sasan Gir National Park With Family, See Pictures

The actor even added a note along with her dance video in which she stated that for those who do not know, she loves learning different dance forms. She then added that she did her Arangetram in Bharatanatyam and learnt it for 8 years. She further mentioned that she learnt a little bit of belly dancing many moons ago. Zareen Khan also added that Kathak was a dance form that she always wanted to learn. She also stated that it was a dance form completely opposite of Bharatanatyam and added how it was delicate and fluid. Further, Zareen Khan mentioned how it was a beginning to her journey of learning Kathak with this Shudh Tihaai video and thanked her amazing teacher, Kumar Sharma, for being so patient with her. In the end, she urged all her fans to watch the video on the YouTube channel and revealed that she will be doing more such dance videos. She even asked all her fans to share their reviews in the comments.

Also Read Shanaya Kapoor Drops Dance Bloopers With Her 'favs', Thanks Them For Being 'patient'

Also Read Gulshan Devaiah Shares Dance Video With Vijay Verma; Calls Them 'Assleel' Dancers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.