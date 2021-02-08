Shanaya Kapoor Drops Dance Bloopers With Her 'favs', Thanks Them For Being 'patient'

On Sunday night, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, dropped bloopers on her Instagram profile and the snippets from her dance sessions went viral in no time. The video had some BTS moments with her dance instructors Charvi Bhardwaj, Sanjana Muthreja and Yash. She practised some belly dance and several other dance forms while grooving to the beats of Main Kya Karoon from the 2012 film Barfi!. Sharing the same, Shanaya wrote, "Dance bloopers with my favs! Thanks for all the patience".

As soon as Shanaya Kapoor's belly dancing videos were up on the internet, her followers rushed to drop comments on them. Her father Sanjay Kapoor was one of the firsts to drop a heart. A user wrote, "She's got her father's smile," whereas another fan penned, "This is the cutest. Keep sharing and we will all keep loving you." Many simply flooded the comments section with love and hearts.

Shanaya Kapoor drops bloopers

This is not the first time when Kapoor shared her dance video. Earlier, she teamed up with her friend, Sanjana Muthreja, and the duo performed to the beats of a peppy song. Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Alaviaa Jaaferi, and many others dropped endearing comments. The duo colour-coordinated and wore all-white outfits. In the caption, Shanaya mentioned that she stole Suhana Khan's skirt and thanked the latter for the same.

In the last week of January, Shanaya hit the headlines after her mother, Maheep Kapoor, took a trip down the memory lane and dug out an old family photo that featured baby Shanaya, Jahaan, and husband, Sanjay Kapoor. The family of four posed happily at the Sanjay Kapoor Entertainment Pvt Ltd, office. Sharing the portrait, the Nigori Kaisi Jawani Hai actor wrote, "This is us, TB," Soon, fans rushed to comment on little Shanaya's pic. While Bhavana wrote, "Love this picture," Seema dropped hearts.

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor had a few segments in the recently released web series, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, alongside her parents. More so, the show also stars Bhavana Pandey, Chunky Panday, Seema Khan, Sohail Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Sameer Soni, among others. The series premiered on Netflix on November 27, 2020.

