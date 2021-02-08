Gulshan Devaiah Shares Dance Video With Vijay Verma; Calls Them 'Assleel' Dancers

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah often engages with his fans by sharing fun videos and pictures from his shoots. He recently shared a hilarious video with actor Vijay Verma. The two called themselves 'Assleel dancers'. Take a look at Gulshan Devaiah's hilarious video with Vijay Varma.

Gulshan and Vijay Verma's 'Assleel dance'

Actor Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Verma were seen grooving to the song Baby Got Back sung by Sir Mix-A-Lot. The two actors are seen twerking on the song. Vijay asks Gulshan to teach him how to do the step and catches us easily. Vijay asks him not to touch his butt with his and dance in a distance. They are seen enjoying the beats while they were at a night out. Sonakshi Sinha recorded the video for the two actors. Gulshan called the two of them 'Assleel dancers' in the caption. Take a look at the video here:

Reactions to Gulshan Devaiah's 'assleel' video

Several celebrities and fans commented on the hilarious video of Gulshan. Vijay wrote that he is embarrassed and disowns this video. Sonakshi mentioned that she does not need video credits but he should give Savleen Manchanda credits for the moaning sounds in the background. He complimented Sonakshi for her camera skills and gave background music credits to Savleen. Comedian Kaneez Surkha mentioned that the two are the 'coolest' dudes in town. Many fans commented that the video is hilarious and the two are 'Bindaas'. A fan even wrote that the video is gold and the two should make more. Take a look at the comments on Gulshan Devaiah's video.

Image Source: Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram

Gulshan Devaiah's videos and pictures

Gulshan took to his Instagram to share a picture with Sonakshi and Vijay. Gulshan called them shearlingers as they were seen wearing faux shearling jackets. He also wrote that his friend Sohum Shah is missing all the fun. He gave picture credits to Savleen Manchanda and called her an 'Ichchadhari Naagin' He also shared a video of Vijay walking in the morning and walking towards him. He asked his fans to check him out as he is the hottest man alive according to Gulshan. Vijay replied and said that Gulshan is an 'adam teaser' referring to eve-teasing. Take a look at Gulshan Devaiah's videos and pictures.

