Zareen Khan Enjoys A Road-trip To Sasan Gir National Park With Family, See Pictures

Zareen Khan took to Instagram in order to share a video of herself embarking on a family vacation after months of no travelling with her parents and sister. One can see that on the trip, which was undertaken for the purpose of celebrating her sister, Sana’s birthday, Zareen Khan's family was seen following every single COVID-19 guideline in the book. The short video presentation below sees an excited Zareen Khan marvelling over the wildlife species while on a road trip from Mumbai to Sasan Gir National Park. The post can be found below, The list of Zareen Khan's vacation photos on her Instagram handle and on the actor’s YouTube channel as well.

The post featuring Zareen Khan's family and her:

Judging by the posts on her Instagram handle, one can perhaps say that Zareen Khan, who is followed by nearly 10 million people on Instagram, is a family woman who prioritises them above all. In addition to pictures that showcase the actor in a glamourous avatar, she frequently posts candid pictures of herself along with pictures of quality moments spent with her parents and sister. Some of those images can be found below as well as on Zareen Khan's Instagram handle.

The Posts:

Zareen Khan's career:

As far as Zareen Khan's career up until this point is concerned, she has been a part of various films since her debut in 2010. Throughout the course of her 11-year-long career, she has played a myriad of characters in various bold Bollywood productions as well as family-friendly regional films. Time and again, she has been seen playing lead or highly consequential characters in films like Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, DOA: Death of Amar, Wajah Tum Ho & Chanakya, to name a few.

Image source: Zareen Khan Instagram (@zareenkhan)

