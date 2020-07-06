Zarina Wahab Dismisses Rumours Linking Sooraj Pancholi To Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actor Zarina Wahab has denied rumours suggesting the involvement of son Sooraj Pancholi in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. After Sushant's death, the nepotism debate reignited in the industry and many conspiracy theories came forward regarding the same. One of those theories alleged that Sooraj was involved in Rajput's death because he tried to cover up Pancholi's affair with his ex-manager Disha Salian.

Zarina Wahab on Sooraj Pancholi-Sushant Singh Rajput conspiracy theory

In an interview with a leading daily, Zarina Wahab said that people are ''unnecessarily dragging'' Sooraj Pancholi into the issue. She said that people just need a ''helpless person'' to blame everything on. Wahab further stated that Sooraj had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is Being Misguided, I Have No Ulterior Motive: Shekhar Suman

Zarina Wahab added that people are just cooking up stories about the two. She said that they were not friends as such but they knew each other and always spoke cordially whenever they ran into each other. Zarina also revealed that they called each other 'brother'.

She further added that it is not right for people to take advantage of someone who is in a helpless situation. Adding that people do not fear anybody, Wahab said that people have ''too much free time to do such things''. Zarina Wahab continued that it is easy for people to sit behind a computer and talk about others.

Zarina Wahab further continued that people don't think about how all of this will affect the concerned person. She said that Sooraj Pancholi has already gone through a lot in his life. She further questioned why a person would kill someone they have barely known for a few months.

ALSO READ | Twitter Account Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Is 'fake', Says Family Source

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Many celebrities and friends of the late actor came in for the last rites. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and others came in to pay their last respects.

The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident. The cops have questioned about 29 people so far, including Sushant Singh Rajput's family, close friends, and staff. According to media reports, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been called in to record his statement on July 6.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Pours Hearts On Actor's Loving note; Shares Treasure

ALSO READ | Sooraj Pancholi Strongly Denies Link To Disha Salian's Death, Calls Rumours "Insensitive"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.