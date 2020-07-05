Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Pours Hearts On Actor's Loving note; Shares Treasure

It has been three weeks and Sushant Singh Rajput's family is still reeling from the shock of losing the 34-year-old Bollywood actor to suicide. The Sonchiriya actor's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a picture of a note written by Sushant especially for her and captioned it with all hearts. The loving handwritten note has Sushant calling his sister 'the first she' possibly because he looked up to her after his mother's demise 16 years ago.

Read | 'Not involved': Raj Thackeray issues statement over Sushant Singh Rajput controversy

Shweta Singh Kirti has now made her Instagram account private and her previous tributes for her younger brother are no longer accessible. One of Sushant’s four elder sisters, Shweta had earlier shared an emotional post about the rituals as they prayed for his soul. Shweta’s latest post was about her ‘little brother’ enjoying a cute moment with his niece. The little one ‘Freyju’ could be seen with smiling wide in the arms of her ‘mamu’, as Shweta mentioned in her post and called them her ‘sweethearts.’

Read | 'Oye? I need to...': Sanjana Sanghi pens a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Shweta is settled in the US and had reached India about 3 days after the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been regularly updating her social media with fond memories of the actor and had earlier shared what her five-year-old son had said when she told him that his ‘mamu’ was no more. The child’s answer, “But he is alive in your heart 3 times' had made her emotional then.

Shweta had also shared a photo from the rituals at home with Sushant’s framed photograph, their father KK Singh, and priest chanting the rituals. She sent a ‘final love and positivity filled send-off’ to her ‘little brother’, wishing that he ‘stay happy’ wherever he is and that they will always love him for ‘eternity.’

Read | Twitter account of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh is 'fake', says family source

The family had come down to Mumbai to perform his last rites after Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra home on June 14. The ceremony was completed the next day after which the family immersed his ashes in Holy Ganga. Numerous politicians and film personalities have been visiting their home in Patna to extend their condolences and prayers.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is investigating the angle of Sushant allegedly being ousted from films and reportedly ‘boycotted’ by the industry bigwigs. In connection with this claim, Mumbai Police has questioned many celebrities in their investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's old unseen video with Ankita Lokhande will make you nostalgic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.