Zeeshan Ayyub On Loosing Work Due To His Political Stand: 'No Point Working With Cowards'

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub recently opined his views on the on-going political affairs. Earlier, he expressed solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. In a recent conversation with CNN-News18, Ayyub stated that he is fully aware of the fact that speaking out can often come at a cost. He added that the fear of losing out on projects often comes to his mind and that he knew this would happen ever since he started speaking up.

Zeeshan Ayyub continued that he has come to terms with one fact that he won't work with people who get scared to offer him work because of his political stand. More so, he remarked that there's no point in working with such cowards. Adding to this, he mentioned that he has no problem in working with people of opposing ideologies.

The actor further said that people are living in a democracy and that everybody has a right to have a different opinion. If people are scared to work with him just because he speaks up on political issues, then he is sorry that he can't work with them, added the actor.

In the same interaction, the Chhalaang star also mentioned that he never shies away from speaking his mind because his conscience doesn't allow him to sit quietly and curb his emotions when he sees others suffering. Ayyub added that he should live a life that makes him sleep peacefully at night, without any guilt. He opined that if he doesn't feel any physical discomfort or pain while witnessing someone else's pain, then he can't become an actor at all.

Zeeshan Ayyub has been actively retweeting all the posts on the farmers' protest row. He also posted a selfie with Diljit Dosanjh, who fueled up the micro-blogging platform with his endless tweets, against Kangana Ranaut's statements.

Zeeshan Ayyub's movies

On the work front, he was seen in the movie, Chhalaang, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He also appeared in the web-series, A Simple Murder. Zeeshan will be seen in the upcoming outing, Atrangi Re.

